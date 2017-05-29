Standing Rock film festival centers around pipeline protest

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2016, file photo, Native Americans protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in southern North Dakota. A weekend film festival on the reservation aims to bolster the anti-pipeline movement that blossomed there last year. Another goal of the inaugural Standing Rock Nation Film and Music Festival at the tribal casino near Fort Yates, N.D., beginning Friday, June 2, 2017, is to foster connections between the Native American community and the film industry. James MacPherson, File AP Photo