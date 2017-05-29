In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017 photo, laborer Fred Marrero, of Cranston, R.I., carries a ladder through a door frame in the Newport Opera House, in Newport, R.I. Vacant for years, the Newport Opera House is being restored and reopened. The nonprofit group that owns it hopes to make it into a centerpiece of live performance in the resort town already known for its jazz and folk festivals.
Entertainment

May 29, 2017 10:55 AM

Opera house undergoes $18M renovation in its 150th year

By MICHELLE R. SMITH Associated Press
NEWPORT, R.I.

In its heyday, the stage at the Opera House in Newport, Rhode Island, hosted everything from performances of vaudeville and Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show to appearances by abolitionists including Frederick Douglass and Harriet Beecher Stowe.

Now the building, one of the nation's oldest opera houses, is undergoing an $18 million renovation.

The Newport Opera House Theater and Performing Arts Center is due to open in December to mark its 150th anniversary.

The nonprofit group that owns it hopes to make it into a centerpiece of live performance and a gathering place for the seaside resort town already known for its jazz and folk festivals.

Alison Vareika, chair of the center's board, says they hope the 700-seat venue will become a new destination and keep the music going year-round.

