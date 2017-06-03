Oregon museum displays WWII models built 75 years ago

This Thursday, May 25, 2017 photo, shows wooden airplane models Chuck Johnson built as a kid during World War II, now on display as part of Battle of Midway exhibit at the Klamath County Museum in Klamath Falls, Ore., almost 75 years after their original construction. Johnson used a World War II-era citizens aircraft spotters guide to make the models, which he still has to this day.

The Herald And News via AP

Kurt Liedtke