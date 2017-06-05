Entertainment

June 05, 2017 8:08 AM

President Trump, 'SNL' found their way into governor's race

By MICHAEL CATALINI Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

There was more to the primary race to succeed Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie than sparring in debates and attack ads.

Tuesday's Democratic and Republican primary races have also seen celebrities backing candidates, the potential candidacy of a former "Saturday Night Live" star and frequent invocations of President Donald Trump.

Six Democrats and five Republicans are on the ballot Tuesday to succeed Christie, who is term-limited and is set to leave office in January.

The general election is set for Nov. 7.

Jack Antonoff of the bands Fun and Bleachers, backed Democrat Jim Johnson, as did his girlfriend Lena Dunham. She is the creator of the HBO show "Girls."

Former 'SNL' star Joe Piscopo flirted with his own campaign, before backing Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAHN'-yoh).

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema 1:01

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema
Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show 1:32

Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show
Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television 0:43

Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

View More Video

Entertainment Videos