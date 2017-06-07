Sneak peek of this couple's stunning backyard - its on the Collinsville Garden Tour

Eric McConachie and Heather Stolte-McConachie in their backyard. Their garden is one of the stops on the Collinsville Garden Tour this weekend.
The in-ground pool is a focal point in the backyard, and it is accented by the interesting design elements surrounding it.
Heather Stolte-McConachie painted this koi pond onto a large stone. At first glance, it looks like a real pond with koi, lily pads and water - complete with bubbles.
Interesting combinations of furniture and colorful flowers in the backyard of Eric McConachie and Heather Stolte-McConachie.
Eric McConachie and Heather Stolte-McConachie at the entrance to their backyard. They found an innovative use for old wooden doors - using 43 doors to fence in the backyard of their Collinsville home. Their garden is one of the stops on the Collinsville Garden Tour this weekend.
Eric McConachie and Heather Stolte-McConachie used 43 old wooden doors to fence in the backyard of their Collinsville home. Their garden is one of the stops on the Collinsville Garden Tour this weekend.
Interesting angles, colors, textures, patterns, and designs are used everywhere you look in the backyard of Eric McConachie and Heather Stolte-McConachie's Collinsville home.
Heather Stolte-McConachie and Eric McConachie in their backyard. Eric made this table using weather-resistant lumber. Its on top of a huge metal fire pit. It provides another place for entertaining in the backyard. Their garden is one of the stops on the Collinsville Garden Tour this weekend.
Eric McConachie made this table using weather-resistant lumber. Its on top of a huge metal fire pit. It provides another place for entertaining in the backyard.
Interesting combinations of furniture and colorful focal points serve as eye candy in the backyard of Eric McConachie and Heather Stolte-McConachie.
Eric McConachie and Heather Stolte-McConachie in their backyard. They found an innovative use for old wooden doors - using 43 doors to fence in the backyard of their Collinsville home. Their stunning garden is one of the stops on the Collinsville Garden Tour this weekend.
Zinnias in bloom against a backdrop of lush Monkey Grass (also known as liriope).
A variety of vegetables are grown in raised beds (left) behind colorful potted plants that surround the in-ground swimming pool.
Planters and interesting combinations of foliage and flowers - showing a variety of textures and colors - in the bckyard of Eric McConachie and Heather Stolte-McConachie of Collinsville.
