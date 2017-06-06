FILE - In this May 25, 2000, file photo, American Eunice Kennedy Shriver, founder of the Special Olympics, poses with her Sport for Good Award during the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Monaco. Shriver will be posthumously honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPY Awards. Timothy Shriver, one of Shriver's sons and chairman of the Special Olympics, will accept the award on July 12, 2017.
June 06, 2017 11:09 PM

Eunice Kennedy Shriver to receive posthumous Ashe award

Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver will be posthumously honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPY Awards in July.

Timothy Shriver, one of Shriver's sons and chairman of the Special Olympics, will accept the award on July 12.

Eunice Shriver founded Special Olympics in 1968 to help individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports as a result of her sister Rosemary, who had such disabilities.

Shriver died in August 2009. The Special Olympics will mark its 50th anniversary next year.

The Ashe award is given to individuals whose contributions transcend sports.

