Entertainment

June 08, 2017 6:50 AM

Rhode Island's Gaspee revolt becoming virtual reality game

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A Rhode Island act of rebellion that was one of the precursors to the American Revolution is being turned into a virtual reality game.

Friday marks 245 years since the Gaspee Affair, when a group of colonists set fire to a British ship in Narragansett Bay on June 9, 1772.

A group of Brown University students is now working to adapt the history of the burning of the Gaspee into a virtual reality educational experience for students in middle and high schools.

Rhode Island's Democratic U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse discussed the project on Tuesday, during an annual speech he gives on the Senate floor commemorating the 1772 event.

Rhode Island residents also are scheduled to mark the occasion during this weekend's annual Gaspee Days celebration and parade in Warwick.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema 1:01

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema
Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show 1:32

Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show
Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television 0:43

Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

View More Video

Entertainment Videos