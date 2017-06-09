Entertainment

June 09, 2017 9:28 PM

2 men jailed for stealing former Bronco's Super Bowl ring

The Associated Press
DENVER

Two men are headed to jail for breaking into the home of former Denver Broncos pass rusher DeMarcus Ware and stealing his Super Bowl 50 championship ring.

Prosecutors say 41-year-old Billy McCaslin was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail, and 32-year-old Sergio Irreza was sentenced to 30 days in jail. Each pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary.

The duo broke into Ware's home in October and stole about $40,000 worth of property, including the ring, while he was at a football game with the Houston Texans. Hidden cameras and tips from the public helped police nab McCaslin and Irreza.

Ware said shortly after the burglary that he was glad he wasn't home at the time because "I would have sacked him, really sacked him. The both of them."

Most of the property, including the ring, was recovered.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema 1:01

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema
Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show 1:32

Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show
Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television 0:43

Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

View More Video

Entertainment Videos