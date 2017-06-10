A visitor stands in the illuminated work 'The Parthenon of Books' by Argentinian artist Marta Minujin during the press preview of the documenta 14, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Thursday, June 8, 2017. For 100 days the curators of the exhibition have invited more than 160 international artists to create installations for the event. documenta 14, which is held once every five years, will be open to public from June 10, 2017 until Sept. 17, 2017.
A visitor stands in the illuminated work 'The Parthenon of Books' by Argentinian artist Marta Minujin during the press preview of the documenta 14, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Thursday, June 8, 2017. For 100 days the curators of the exhibition have invited more than 160 international artists to create installations for the event. documenta 14, which is held once every five years, will be open to public from June 10, 2017 until Sept. 17, 2017. Jens Meyer AP Photo

Entertainment

June 10, 2017 4:41 AM

Contemporary art exhibition documenta 14 opens in Germany

The Associated Press
BERLIN

A building of books and a curtain made from reindeer skulls are two of the installations on show at this year's documenta exhibition of contemporary art.

The 14th edition of the 100-day show opens Saturday in Kassel, Germany, with a million visitors expected by Sept. 17.

Curated by Adam Szymczyk, the exhibition has a twin show this year in Athens that runs until July 16.

One of the most striking installations, the Parthenon of Books by Argentine artist Marta Minujin, is a work in progress. Visitors are invited to contribute to its construction by donating formerly or currently forbidden books.

