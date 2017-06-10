Photo Gallery: Mr. Studio 54, Ian Schrager, opens new hotel

In this June 1, 2017 photo, mint is separated for drinks at the Diego bar at the PUBLIC hotel, in New York. The PUBLIC hotel has a variety of inviting spaces, from bars to tables to big white sofas, where hotel guests, locals and others can socialize, mingle, relax or work.
In this June 1, 2017 photo, a guest, right, is assigned a room at the PUBLIC hotel, in New York. Instead of concierges or front-desk workers, the PUBLIC has "advisors" who circulate and assist guests with various tasks. Guests check themselves in using tablets.
This June 1, 2017 photo shows a guest signing-in for her room using a tablet at Ian Schrager's new PUBLIC hotel on New York's Lower East Side.
This June 7, 2017 photo shows two guests, center, and their refections as they ride an escalator in the lobby of the PUBLIC hotel on Manhattan's Lower East Side. It is the latest project from Ian Schrager, who's known for introducing the concept of boutique hotels and as co-founder of the legendary disco Studio 54.
This June 1, 2017 photo shows the Public Art space of the new PUBLIC hotel, in New York. The space can host everything from movie screenings to comedy shows and theater performances.
This June 1, 2017 photo shows a lounge area overlooking the Public Art space of the PUBLIC hotel, in New York.
This June 1, 2017 photo shows a plush seating area at Ian Schrager's new PUBLIC hotel on New York's Lower East Side.
In this June 6, 2017 photo, people gather in a plush seating area at the opening party of Ian Schrager's new PUBLIC Hotel in New York.
This June 6, 2017 photo shows a woman pouring champagne in the Public Art space bar at the PUBLIC Hotel opening party, in New York.
This June 7, 2017 photo shows food items displayed for sale in the Louis section of the lobby at the PUBLIC hotel, in New York. The new hotel on Manhattan's Lower East Side is the latest project from Ian Schrager, who's known for introducing the concept of boutique hotels.
In this June 1, 2017 photo, people dine in the Louis space in the lobby of the PUBLIC hotel, in New York.
In this June 1, 2017 photo, the New York skyline is visible from the outdoor section of the Roof bar of the PUBLIC hotel, in New York.
This June 1, 2017 photo shows the retail space Trade, at the entrance to PUBLIC hotel in New York.
This June 6, 2017 photo shows the Chrystie Park garden illuminated during the PUBLIC Hotel opening party in New York.
This June 1, 2017 photo shows the Chrystie Park garden at the PUBLIC hotel, in New York.
Hotelier Ian Schrager poses for photos in the Chrystie Park garden of his new PUBLIC hotel, in New York on June 1, 2017. Schrager, who's known for introducing the concept of boutique hotels, co-founded the legendary disco Studio 54.
