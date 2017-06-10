Entertainment

June 10, 2017 8:23 AM

Aretha Franklin headlines weekend of music in hometown

The Associated Press
DETROIT

Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin headlines a weekend of music, arts and culture in her hometown.

Franklin performs Saturday evening as part of the inaugural Detroit Music Weekend, which is designed to showcase the area's artists. She performs a free show on a stage in the performing arts district that includes the Detroit Opera House.

Other scheduled artists include Mayer Hawthorne, Laith Al-Saadi, Josh Gracin, Mitch Ryder, and Larry Callahan & Selected of God Choir.

Events began Thursday and run through Sunday. The Official Rhythm & Blues Music Hall of Fame is holding an induction ceremony and concert Sunday at the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts.

Online:

http://bit.ly/2slOi98

