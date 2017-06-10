1929 Alaska adventure novel getting a second life

The 1929 book "Square-Rigged" by Jack Calvin is more than an exciting adventure novel set in Alaska — although it is that.
Long out of print, the book has been brought back to life in a new edition that is part of a local project to preserve the legacy of Jack Calvin and Ed Ricketts.
"Jack Calvin and Ed Ricketts — they were important people in the history of scientific ideas," said Lisa Busch, director of the Sitka Sound Science Center, which spearheaded the reprint project. "It's a way to keep the Calvin and Ricketts legacy alive in our community."
The new edition was designed by local writer and book designer Carolyn Servid, and Busch wrote the introduction.
Calvin, who died in 1985, is better known in Sitka as the co-author, with Ricketts, of a scholarly work, "Between Pacific Tides." It's a survey of intertidal marine life from California to Alaska, and has been continuously in print since it was first published by Stanford University Press in 1939.
The book cemented the pair's legacy in the scientific world, Busch said. It is still widely used in university courses today.
"What made this book special in terms of marine science is that when they catalogued critters of the intertidal, they didn't just list everything they saw taxonomically," she said. "They grouped them by ecology and community. That was very forward thinking. They are considered by many as the grandpas of modern marine ecology. When they published this book it started the discipline of 'marine ecology.'"
"Square-Rigged," the fictional tale of a young adventurer who sets sail from San Francisco to Bristol Bay, Alaska, is vastly different from "Tides" and helps paint a picture of Calvin, Busch and Servid said.
Busch said the Monterey Bay community, where Ricketts had his marine lab, has done a good job remembering Ricketts through exhibits, a statue and preserving his lab. It's time to do the same here for Calvin, they said.
"He was quite an impressive man," she said. "He was a Sitka Conservation Society founder, he had his own newspaper, he helped get West Chichagof designated as a wilderness area. He had a big impact. What we're trying to do is raise the profile, and remind the community of this chapter in the history of science. And Sitka's important role in that history."
Originally published by the major New York publishing house Little, Brown and Co., "Square-Rigged" relates the adventures of Bert Lindsay, a new crew member on a square-rigged sailing vessel who sets off on a voyage from San Francisco to Bristol Bay.
Calvin drew from his own experience in the 1920s traveling to Alaska from San Francisco aboard the square-rigged Star of Zealand. He worked two summers in Bristol Bay as a tallyman and storekeeper at Clark's Point cannery, and also as tugboat operator.
"It's a really fun read," Busch said. "Every chapter ends with suspense and there's so much authentic maritime history here, in terms of how they went up the stays, how they set the yardarm sails — what life was like, what the issues were aboard a square-rigged sailboat like that. It captures the period and shows off Jack Calvin's writing style. He was a really good writer ... He was an incredible writer and storyteller."
Busch gave credit to Servid for lighting a fire under the reprint project.
"We'd been thinking about this for a while but when Carolyn offered her services to do the design work, it really got the ball rolling," Busch said. She said she also appreciated having the blessing of Jack's granddaughter Mary Purvis, and help from Jack's nephew Larry.
Servid said it was a privilege to work on the project.
"It struck my fancy because I knew Jack Calvin," Servid said. For her first 19 years after coming to Sitka she lived on a piece of the large parcel of Calvin's land at Thimbleberry Bay. Jack had built another small house closer to the beach, where he set up a press and made plans to print small books with hand-set type. Servid became friends with Jack and his wife, Margaret.
"In reading the book I learned an aspect of Jack I'd never known," she said. "I completely loved doing the project, and pleased to have had the chance. He was an amazing man. It gave me a stronger sense of what his younger life was like and it made me think of what an adventurer he was himself."
From her own experience knowing Jack, Servid said she found inspiration in the incredible effort he took to get the letterpress equipment to the Thimbleberry property. The shop was inaccessible by road and the press had to be delivered by helicopter.
"Jack was 79 when he took that on," Servid said. "I just thought, here is a man who didn't give up on life, who kept taking on challenges that most poeple wouldn't at a third of his age. Being around someone with that range of skills and passion, I couldn't help but admire him."
Calvin died before Servid got to know him well, but she did get to know Margaret. She said she's glad to see the book get a second life.
"It's just terrific this book is out there in the world," Servid said. "I think Sitkans will enjoy it."
Busch wonders whether there are people around today in Sitka like Calvin and Rickett.
"They were just people with ideas about all kinds of things," Busch said. "They thought about ideas and didn't silo their thinking in terms of just science or just art. It turned out they were really special. They were important people. When I look around Sitka today I think: who in our community do we think of as a regular guy or gal and will turn out to be one of the big thinkers?"
