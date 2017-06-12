Annual Farm Aid benefit concert returning to Pennsylvania

In this Sept. 22, 2012, photo, Willie Nelson performs during the Farm Aid 2012 concert at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa. Organizers have announced that the annual Farm Aid benefit concert is coming back to Pennsylvania. This year's festival is set for Sept. 16, 2017, at KeyBank Pavilion, an outdoor amphitheater in Burgettstown, about 25 miles 40 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh.