Erendira Wallenda plans helicopter stunt over Niagara Falls

Trapeze-artist Erendira Wallenda and her husband Nik Wallenda describe Erendira's plans to perform an acrobatic routine while suspended from a helicopter above Niagara Falls, at a news conference Wed., June 14, 2017 at the Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The stunt is planned for Thursday, June 15, the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda's televised 1,800-foot tightrope walk from the New York side of Niagara Falls into Canada. Carolyn Thompson AP Photo