Phish drummer wins local election in Maine hometown

FILE - In this March 15, 2010 file photo, Phish drummer Jon Fishman appears at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York. Fishman will take a place on Lincolnville, Maine's five-seat board after winning Tuesday, June 13, 2017 nonpartisan election. He and his wife, Briar, have five children and have lived in the seaside town for the past decade. Peter Kramer, File AP Photo