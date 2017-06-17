It's not just cricket: Indo-Pak rivalry transcends sport

FILE - In this Sunday, June 4, 2017, file photo, Pakistan's Shadab Khan stands by the boundary as Indian cricket fans cheer for their team during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England. An intense love of cricket is shared by these nuclear-armed neighbors, as profoundly as their deep and mutual mistrust. The players from India and Pakistan will be cordial before and after the Champions Trophy final in London on Sunday, June 18 — for that is customary in cricket's conventions — but there'll be tension for hundreds of millions of people tuning in across South Asia, where this rivalry transcends sport. Rui Vieira, File AP Photo