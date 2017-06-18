Entertainment

June 18, 2017 11:11 PM

Study: Shootings kill or injure 19 US children each day

By LINDSEY TANNER AP Medical Writer
CHICAGO

A new report says gunfire kills or injures at least 19 U.S. children each day. Boys, teenagers and blacks are most at risk.

The report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention involves children and teens through age 17. It was published Monday in the journal Pediatrics.

Researchers looked at data from death certificates and hospitals from 2002 through 2014. Their findings underscore why researchers view gun violence as a public health crisis. The yearly toll from shootings involving children is nearly 1,300 deaths and almost 6,000 nonfatal injuries.

Most deaths result from homicides and suicides, while assaults caused most of the nonfatal injuries.

Lead author Katherine Fowler of the CDC says that such research "is fundamental for understanding the problem and developing scientifically sound solutions."

