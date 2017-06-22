Pete Flynn, longtime New York Mets groundskeeper, dies at 79

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 1986, file photo, Pete Flynn, New York Mets groundskeeper, puts the final touches on the World Series logo on the Shea Stadium field in New York, the day before Game 6 of the series. Flynn, a popular groundskeeper for the who spent five decades manicuring baseball diamonds from the Polo Grounds to Citi Field, died on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. He was 79. The team said Flynn died after a long illness. No other details were provided. Susan Ragan, File AP Photo