Singer Kid Rock performs a concert before the Daytona 500 auto race in Daytona Beach, Fla., in 2015. Rock paused during a concert Sunday at the Iowa State Fair to again blast former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Reinhold Matay The Associated Press file
Entertainment

Kid Rock takes time mid-song to say ‘f--- Colin Kaepernick’

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

August 23, 2017 04:36 PM

UPDATED August 24, 2017 07:10 AM

Kid Rock apparently had something on his mind Sunday.

The conservative rocker, who backs President Donald Trump, stopped mid-song at an Iowa State Fair concert to unleash a profane reference to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has faced controversy for his refusal to stand for the national anthem at games last season.

After initially promising to keep the show politics-free, Rock stopped partway through “Born Free” to say “Football’s about ready to start. You know what? F--- Colin Kaepernick,” reports The Des Moines Register.

It’s not the first time Kaepernick has gotten under Rock’s skin, reports The San Francisco Chronicle. He was caught on video shouting “f--- Colin Kaepernick” in 2016.

Kaepernick, now a free agent, has not been signed by an NFL team, which some attribute to his stance on the national anthem. Kaepernick had said last season that he would not stand for the anthem to protest police brutality against African Americans.

The NAACP has requested a meeting with the NFL over Kaepernick’s status.

Kid Rock, born Robert James Ritchie, has recently toyed with the idea of running for the U.S. Senate from Michigan.

