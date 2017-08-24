Entertainment

Lowriders subject of upcoming photo exhibit in Silver City

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 2:13 AM

SILVER CITY, N.M.

Lowriders, the iconic cars popularized by Mexican Americans, will be the subject featured at an upcoming photo exhibit at Western New Mexico University.

The Frances McCray Gallery of Contemporary Art will host an opening reception Sept. 7 to jump-start an exhibit highlighting the classic cars over several decades.

The images will showcase New Mexican residents who have customized, detailed, painted, and upholstered symbols of Hispanic culture, creating mobile works of art.

Lowriders describe cars whose suspension has been lowered to inches from the ground. The Spanish translation is bajito or suavecito, meaning low and slow.

The art exhibition will be open through October 5 on the university campus in Silver City, New Mexico.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema 1:01

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema
Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show 1:32

Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show
Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television 0:43

Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

View More Video