Entertainment

Police seek help to identify dead boy found on Texas beach

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 11:56 AM

GALVESTON, Texas

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a young boy whose body was found on a beach in Southeast Texas.

Galveston police say the boy, aged 3 to 5 years, was found Friday evening and that no one has reported a child missing. Authorities have been unable to find a child matching his description in databases of missing persons.

Police commissioned a sketch artist and released a portrait of the boy on Sunday.

Capt. Joshua Schirard says: "Someone somewhere knows this child."

Schirard says the body is in the early stages of decomposition. He says there are no signs of major trauma and that police are waiting for an autopsy report.

Until they can prove otherwise, police are treating the case as a homicide.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

    In the art of filmmaking, it’s the smallest details that bring a world to life. Only when every detail is just right can the audience be truly immersed. Rolex is proud to recognize the art and craft of filmmaking, and to have played a part in some of cinema’s most iconic moments.

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema 1:01

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema
Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show 1:32

Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show
Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television 0:43

Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

View More Video