You own it: New Zealand party told to pay for Eminem rip-off

FILE - In this May 2, 2017, file photo, music composer Jeff Bass leaves a courtroom in Wellington, New Zealand. The New Zealand court ordered on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, the nation’s main conservative political National Party to pay Eminem’s publisher 600,000 New Zealand dollars

$415,000) plus interest for breaching copyright by using a song similar to Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” in its campaign ads. The party used the song “Eminem Esque” 186 times during its successful 2014 election campaign before pulling the ad off the air. Publisher Eight Mile Style sued, saying the track was a rip-off of the rapper’s acclaimed 2002 hit.