FILE - In this July 15, 2009 file photo, Phil Ivey looks up during the World Series of Poker at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. He’s long been a winner at cards, but American poker star Phil Ivey’s good fortune does not extend to Britain’s Supreme Court, he lost a major case Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, that will keep him from cashing in.
FILE - In this July 15, 2009 file photo, Phil Ivey looks up during the World Series of Poker at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. He’s long been a winner at cards, but American poker star Phil Ivey’s good fortune does not extend to Britain’s Supreme Court, he lost a major case Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, that will keep him from cashing in. Laura Rauch, File AP Photo
FILE - In this July 15, 2009 file photo, Phil Ivey looks up during the World Series of Poker at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. He’s long been a winner at cards, but American poker star Phil Ivey’s good fortune does not extend to Britain’s Supreme Court, he lost a major case Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, that will keep him from cashing in. Laura Rauch, File AP Photo

Entertainment

US poker star Phil Ivey loses UK case, won't get millions

Associated Press

October 25, 2017 8:14 AM

LONDON

He's long been a winner at cards, but American poker star Phil Ivey's good fortune does not extend to Britain's Supreme Court — he lost a major case Wednesday that will keep him from cashing in.

The British Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that Ivey had used illegitimate means to amass 7.7 million pounds ($10.2 million) in winnings during a stint at the baccarat table in 2012.

He and a colleague were found to have used a technique known as "edge sorting" to gain an unfair advantage while gambling at the Crockfords casino in London's posh Mayfair district.

They did not actually touch the cards being dealt, but convinced the croupier to arrange the cards a certain way that allowed them to determine, in some cases, which cards were being dealt, allowing them to bet accordingly.

Crockfords cried foul and refused to pay his winnings, leading Ivey to pursue his claim in court.

Supreme Court Judge Anthony Hughes said the integrity of Punto Banco baccarat depends on the cards being dealt at random without gamblers knowing their face value.

"What Mr. Ivey did was to stage a carefully planned and executed sting," he said.

He said Ivey took "positive steps to fix the deck" by tricking the croupier. He said that "is inevitably cheating."

Ivey, long recognized as one of the top players in international poker, said his winnings were honestly obtained.

"At the time I played at Crockfords, I believed that edge-sorting was a legitimate Advantage Play technique and I believe that more passionately than ever today," he said after the ruling.

He said he pursued the case to Britain's highest court out of a sense of honor.

"As a professional gambler, my integrity is everything to me," said Ivey, who has won a number of World Series of Poker competitions.

The president of Genting Casinos UK, which operates Crockfords, said the ruling "vindicates" the company's decision not to pay Ivey his baccarat winnings.

"We are delighted that the High Court, the Court of Appeal and now the Supreme Court have all found in Genting's favor, confirming that we acted fairly and properly at all times and that Mr. Ivey's conduct did indeed amount to cheating," he said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

    In the art of filmmaking, it’s the smallest details that bring a world to life. Only when every detail is just right can the audience be truly immersed. Rolex is proud to recognize the art and craft of filmmaking, and to have played a part in some of cinema’s most iconic moments.

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema 1:01

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema
Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show 1:32

Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show
Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television 0:43

Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

View More Video