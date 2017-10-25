US poker star Phil Ivey loses UK case, won't get millions

FILE - In this July 15, 2009 file photo, Phil Ivey looks up during the World Series of Poker at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. He’s long been a winner at cards, but American poker star Phil Ivey’s good fortune does not extend to Britain’s Supreme Court, he lost a major case Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, that will keep him from cashing in. Laura Rauch, File AP Photo