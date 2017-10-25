Entertainment

Art magazine publisher resigns over sexual harassment suit

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 7:24 PM

NEW YORK

A publisher of a renowned art magazine has resigned on the same day a former employee filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing her for years.

The New York Times reports the suit filed Wednesday in state court in Manhattan accuses Knight Landesman of harassing Amanda Schmitt after she started working at Artforum magazine in 2009.

Schmitt's suit says Landesman groped her repeatedly and sent her harassing messages over several years, even after she left the magazine and told him to stop. The suit also includes accounts from other women, although none of them are plaintiffs.

The magazine's other publishers issued a statement saying he had "engaged in unacceptable behavior."

The resignation follows a string of women coming forward recently to talk about being sexually harassed by powerful men.

