Entertainment

Concert promoter to change plea on domestic violence charge

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 3:32 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

The promoter of a popular concert series in Maine is expected to enter a new plea to a domestic violence charge.

Court records show 41-year-old Alexander Gray, of Waterfront Concerts, will enter a new plea during a court hearing Friday. The man previously pleaded not guilty in March to a domestic violence assault charge.

Police say the charge stems from an altercation at Gray's condominium in Portland March 12.

Authorities say Gray had demanded to see his girlfriend's cellphone. When she tried to leave, he allegedly kicked her legs out from under her, put a hand on her throat and banged her head against the floor.

Neither Gray nor his lawyer responded to requests for comment on the plea hearing. The district attorney's office declined to comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

    In the art of filmmaking, it’s the smallest details that bring a world to life. Only when every detail is just right can the audience be truly immersed. Rolex is proud to recognize the art and craft of filmmaking, and to have played a part in some of cinema’s most iconic moments.

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema 1:01

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema
Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show 1:32

Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show
Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television 0:43

Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

View More Video