Entertainment

Art of central Illinois veterans to open in East Peoria

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 4:44 AM

EAST PEORIA, Ill.

An art exhibit featuring works by central Illinois veterans is set to open in East Peoria.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that the Veterans' Art Show will open on Nov. 1 in the Illinois Central College Performing Arts Center Gallery on the school's East Peoria campus. The show will feature two-dimensional and three-dimensional works submitted by Peoria-area veterans. On Nov. 9, there will be a free public reception in the gallery.

Another show in the ICC Art Gallery 336B that's located in the Academic Building of the school will feature paintings by British contemporary artist Mark David Lloyd. That exhibit will also open Nov. 1.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

    In the art of filmmaking, it’s the smallest details that bring a world to life. Only when every detail is just right can the audience be truly immersed. Rolex is proud to recognize the art and craft of filmmaking, and to have played a part in some of cinema’s most iconic moments.

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema 1:01

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema
Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show 1:32

Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show
Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television 0:43

Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

View More Video