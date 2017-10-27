FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, March 25, 2012, actress Olivia Colman arrives for the Jameson Empire Awards in London. Colman will play Queen Elizabeth II it is announced Friday Oct. 27, 2017, for the third and fourth seasons of the award-winning Netflix series about the British monarch's long reign.
FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, March 25, 2012, actress Olivia Colman arrives for the Jameson Empire Awards in London. Colman will play Queen Elizabeth II it is announced Friday Oct. 27, 2017, for the third and fourth seasons of the award-winning Netflix series about the British monarch's long reign. Jonathan Short, FILE AP Photo
FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, March 25, 2012, actress Olivia Colman arrives for the Jameson Empire Awards in London. Colman will play Queen Elizabeth II it is announced Friday Oct. 27, 2017, for the third and fourth seasons of the award-winning Netflix series about the British monarch's long reign. Jonathan Short, FILE AP Photo

Entertainment

New ruler: Olivia Colman to take the throne in 'The Crown'

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 5:07 AM

LONDON

A new royal head is about to wear "The Crown."

Actress Olivia Colman will play Queen Elizabeth II for the third and fourth seasons of the award-winning Netflix series about the British monarch's long reign.

Publicists for the show confirmed Friday that Colman will star, taking over from Claire Foy.

Colman won a BAFTA for playing a detective in crime series "Broadchurch" and a Golden Globe as a spy chief in "The Night Manager."

Foy won Golden Globe this year for portraying the young Elizabeth, thrust into the role of queen by the death of her father King George VI in 1952.

She has said that season two, due for release in December, will be her last.

Season three, taking Elizabeth into the 1960s, is expected in 2019.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

    In the art of filmmaking, it’s the smallest details that bring a world to life. Only when every detail is just right can the audience be truly immersed. Rolex is proud to recognize the art and craft of filmmaking, and to have played a part in some of cinema’s most iconic moments.

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema 1:01

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema
Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show 1:32

Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show
Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television 0:43

Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

View More Video