Lawmaker blasts video game allowing fantasy pipeline attacks

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 7:31 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

A Minnesota lawmaker wants to impose new restrictions on state funding of the arts after learning about a video game that lets players zap imaginary oil pipelines with lightning bolts.

Elizabeth LaPensee received nearly $3,300 from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund to create "Thunderbird Strike ." She worked then at the University of Minnesota Duluth but took a job last year at Michigan State University.

State Rep. Bob Gunther, R-Fairmont, tells the Star Tribune it promotes violence with "zero benefit to Minnesota." He says the rules should require projects supported by the fund to be completed in Minnesota.

LaPensee told The Associated Press earlier that the game is a work of art meant to show how oil development has damaged the environment. She said it's not meant to incite eco-terrorism.

