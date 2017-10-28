Entertainment

Indy woman accused of stealing booking fees from 2 groups

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 11:26 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

Prosecutors allege that a 58-year-old Indianapolis woman stole $70,000 from two organizations who thought she was going to deliver guest speakers for them.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Beatrice Land was arrested Friday. She is accused of accepting money to book celebrity speakers for the National FFA Organization and the nonprofit Easter Seals Crossroads . Her financial records show spending at two Indiana casinos and race tracks.

Authorities say Land promised the FFA in 2015 to deliver TV personality Bear Grylls for its national event. She was paid $40,000 upfront. FFA publicized the appearance and Grylls' real representative ordered a halt.

Officials say Easter Seals Crossroads hired Land in 2016 to secure acrobat Jennifer Bricker for $30,000. But they say she lacked the authority to do so.

