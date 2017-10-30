FILE - In this May 28, 2016 file photo, Christina Aguilera performs during a concert at the annual Mawazine Music Festival in Rabat, Morocco. Aguilera will perform a medley of Whitney Houston songs at the American Music Awards on Nov. 19, 2017.
FILE - In this May 28, 2016 file photo, Christina Aguilera performs during a concert at the annual Mawazine Music Festival in Rabat, Morocco. Aguilera will perform a medley of Whitney Houston songs at the American Music Awards on Nov. 19, 2017. Abdeljalil Bounhar, File AP Photo
Entertainment

Christina Aguilera to perform Whitney Houston medley at AMAs

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 6:24 AM

NEW YORK

Christiana Aguilera will perform a medley of the late Whitney Houston's hits at the American Music Awards next month to mark the 25th anniversary of Houston's film, "The Bodyguard."

Aguilera will perform songs from the film's soundtrack, which included one of Houston's signature numbers, a cover of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You."

Aguilera says in a statement that Houston was a personal idol and says her kindness to her as she was coming up in the business "will forever be cherished." Houston's estate says the singer thought Aguilera was "one of the best voices she enjoyed in this generation of music." Houston died at the age of 48 in 2012.

The AMAs will be handed out live on ABC on Nov. 19.

