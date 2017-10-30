Entertainment

'Salmon Fishing' star convicted in his native Egypt

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 9:42 AM

CAIRO

A lawyer for Egyptian actor Amr Waked of "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen" fame says he has been convicted by a Cairo court for damaging a car parked outside his Cairo home.

Lawyer Tareq Said says a misdemeanor court sentenced Waked to three months in prison during a weekend hearing in a case suspected of serving as punishment for the actor's opposition to President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's rule.

The 45-year-old Waked was never detained over the alleged mid-September incident and did not attend the Saturday hearing in which the court announced its verdict, which can be appealed, Said told The Associated Press on Monday.

Waked was released on a 1,000-pound ($60-dollar) bail and an appeal would be submitted on Tuesday, he added.

Waked has denied the charge, according to Said.

