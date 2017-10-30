FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, host Jimmy Kimmel appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Follow-up heart surgery for Jimmy Kimmel's infant son was postponed because of family colds. In a statement Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, Kimmel's publicist said that Billy Kimmel's scheduled operation was delayed as a precaution.
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, host Jimmy Kimmel appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Follow-up heart surgery for Jimmy Kimmel's infant son was postponed because of family colds. In a statement Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, Kimmel's publicist said that Billy Kimmel's scheduled operation was delayed as a precaution. Photo by Chris Pizzello
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, host Jimmy Kimmel appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Follow-up heart surgery for Jimmy Kimmel's infant son was postponed because of family colds. In a statement Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, Kimmel's publicist said that Billy Kimmel's scheduled operation was delayed as a precaution. Photo by Chris Pizzello

Entertainment

Family colds postpone heart surgery for Jimmy Kimmel's baby

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 8:15 PM

LOS ANGELES

Follow-up heart surgery for Jimmy Kimmel's infant son was postponed because of family colds.

In a statement Monday, Kimmel's publicist said that Billy Kimmel's scheduled operation was delayed as a precaution.

His publicist said Kimmel had planned to take the week off from ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" for his son's surgery, but he instead is sharing sneezes with his wife and children.

Guest hosts filling in for Kimmel include Shaquille O'Neal, Dave Grohl, Channing Tatum and Jennifer Lawrence.

Billy was born last April with heart defects that required surgery immediately after his birth and another operation at about six months.

The experience prompted Kimmel to use his show as a platform to advocate for every family's access to equal medical care, including those unable to afford it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

    In the art of filmmaking, it’s the smallest details that bring a world to life. Only when every detail is just right can the audience be truly immersed. Rolex is proud to recognize the art and craft of filmmaking, and to have played a part in some of cinema’s most iconic moments.

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema 1:01

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema
Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show 1:32

Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show
Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television 0:43

Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

View More Video