Entertainment

Appeals court lifts gag order in Comic Con court battle

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 3:03 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

An appeals court is lifting a gag order in a court fight over naming rights between two rival pop-culture conventions.

Organizers of Salt Lake Comic Con said Monday they're taking to social media once again to make their case against rivals in San Diego after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with them.

The panel decided an order barring Salt Lake's social-media posts about the case violated their freedom of speech. San Diego had argued their Utah rival's vigorous online posturing could taint the jury pool.

The order comes as the case heads for trial in late November.

Salt Lake co-founder Bryan Brandenburg says they're going to try crowdfunding to help pay legal bills topping $1 million.

San Diego did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

    In the art of filmmaking, it’s the smallest details that bring a world to life. Only when every detail is just right can the audience be truly immersed. Rolex is proud to recognize the art and craft of filmmaking, and to have played a part in some of cinema’s most iconic moments.

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema 1:01

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema
Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show 1:32

Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show
Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television 0:43

Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

View More Video