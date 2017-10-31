Burberry's Christopher Bailey to leave iconic British brand

FILE - In this Saturday, June 23, 2012, file photo, British fashion designer Christopher Bailey receives applause from the audience after presenting Burberry Prorsum, from the men's Spring-Summer 2013 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy. Burberry’s chief creative officer and president will be leaving the company by the end of 2018. The luxury retailer said Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 that Christopher Bailey has decided it was time to “pursue new creative projects.” Luca Bruno, file AP Photo