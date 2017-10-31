Entertainment

Prince Harry visits Chicago school, talks at Obama summit

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 7:38 PM

CHICAGO

Prince Harry has made a stop in Chicago to talk about youth leadership during a summit planned by the Obama Foundation.

He addressed a crowd of hundreds of civic leaders and artists gathered Tuesday for the two-day event. He says his years of military service helped him understand his life of privilege and helped him feel like a part of something bigger. He also briefly discussed his mother, the late Princess Diana, who he called is "ideal role model" for how she used her platform.

Earlier Tuesday, Prince Harry visited a Chicago high school with former first lady Michelle Obama near the site of the planned Obama Presidential Center. Officials have described the future center as a hub for youth programming with features like an athletic center and test kitchen.

