Casino renames Besh steakhouse after harassment allegations

FILE - In this May 31, 2015, file photo, chef John Besh attends the Supper to benefit the Global Fund to fight AIDS in New York. The steakhouse at Harrah's New Orleans Casino is now called BH Steak -- instead of Besh Steak. The change, reported by New Orleans media, comes after the casino broke ties with celebrity chef John Besh in light of a newspaper story about allegations of sexual harassment in Besh restaurants. The new name honors Bill Harrah, founder of the Harrah's gambling empire. Photo by Brad Barket