FILE - In this May 31, 2015, file photo, chef John Besh attends the Supper to benefit the Global Fund to fight AIDS in New York. The steakhouse at Harrah's New Orleans Casino is now called BH Steak -- instead of Besh Steak. The change, reported by New Orleans media, comes after the casino broke ties with celebrity chef John Besh in light of a newspaper story about allegations of sexual harassment in Besh restaurants. The new name honors Bill Harrah, founder of the Harrah's gambling empire.
FILE - In this May 31, 2015, file photo, chef John Besh attends the Supper to benefit the Global Fund to fight AIDS in New York. The steakhouse at Harrah's New Orleans Casino is now called BH Steak -- instead of Besh Steak. The change, reported by New Orleans media, comes after the casino broke ties with celebrity chef John Besh in light of a newspaper story about allegations of sexual harassment in Besh restaurants. The new name honors Bill Harrah, founder of the Harrah's gambling empire. Photo by Brad Barket
FILE - In this May 31, 2015, file photo, chef John Besh attends the Supper to benefit the Global Fund to fight AIDS in New York. The steakhouse at Harrah's New Orleans Casino is now called BH Steak -- instead of Besh Steak. The change, reported by New Orleans media, comes after the casino broke ties with celebrity chef John Besh in light of a newspaper story about allegations of sexual harassment in Besh restaurants. The new name honors Bill Harrah, founder of the Harrah's gambling empire. Photo by Brad Barket

Entertainment

Casino renames Besh steakhouse after harassment allegations

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 6:34 AM

NEW ORLEANS

The steakhouse at Harrah's New Orleans Casino is now called BH Steak — instead of Besh Steak.

The change, reported by New Orleans media, comes a week after the casino broke ties with celebrity chef John Besh. The action followed an investigative story by NOLA.comThe Times-Picayune about allegations of sexual harassment involving the business.

The story outlined the claims of women who said they were victims of sexual harassment by male co-workers and bosses in the Besh Restaurant Group. Besh stepped down from his management role in the business after the story was published.

The name BH Steak honors William "Bill" Harrah, who founded the Harrah's gambling empire in the 1930s.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

    In the art of filmmaking, it’s the smallest details that bring a world to life. Only when every detail is just right can the audience be truly immersed. Rolex is proud to recognize the art and craft of filmmaking, and to have played a part in some of cinema’s most iconic moments.

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema 1:01

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema
Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show 1:32

Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show
Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television 0:43

Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

View More Video