Police, sports stars trick-or-treat in Florida neighborhood

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 6:20 AM

TAMPA, Fla.

Police officers and sports stars handed out Halloween candy to dozens of children in a Florida neighborhood where three people have died in apparently random shootings.

The more than 40 officers patrolling the Seminole Heights neighborhood in Tampa offered comfort for residents like 28-year-old Alexandra Cannon, whose daughter trick-or-treated at Giddens Park on Tuesday night dressed as a pirate.

Cannon tells the Tampa Bay Times she's lived there since she was 3 and wasn't going to let the shootings stop her family from having a good time.

Two men and a woman have been fatally shot since Oct. 9. Interim police Chief Brian Dugan and Mayor Bob Buckhorn were joined by WWE star Titus O'Neil, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archr and Tampa Bay Lightning forward J.T. Brown to hand out candy.

