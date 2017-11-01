Entertainment

Art from Third Reich dealer's trove on show for 1st time

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 6:22 AM

GENEVA

A Swiss art museum is showcasing a new exhibit of artwork deemed "degenerate art" by the Nazis, drawn from a collection of some 1,500 works found in the homes of German collector Cornelius Gurlitt five years ago.

The Bern Kunstmuseum exhibit features over 200 modern art pieces confiscated in a Nazi crackdown against so-called "degenerate art" in 1937 and 1938. They included Expressionist and Constructivist paintings by artists such as Otto Dix and Franz Marc.

Wednesday's presentation was for the Swiss part of parallel exhibits linked to the collection, which came to light in 2012. Gurlitt died in 2014. His father, Hildebrand, was a leading art dealer in the Third Reich.

The other exhibit opens Friday in Bonn, Germany, with a focus on art stolen by the Nazis from Jews.

