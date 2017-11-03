Entertainment

O'Keeffe Museum to build database of New Mexico sites

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017

SANTA FE, N.M.

The Georgia O'Keeffe Museum has received federal preservation dollars to build a database that will house information about the New Mexico locations that are represented in works by the American modernist painter.

The museum announced the $30,000 grant Thursday, saying the database will support a mobile app and website about the historic sites.

Among the landscapes that inspired O'Keeffe are Cerro Pedernal, the Chama River Valley and Ghost Ranch. Museum officials say these areas, or viewsheds, are of critical cultural importance.

Plans call for the museum to eventually collaborate with other organizations to replicate the O'Keeffe experience in other places where she worked, including New York and Hawaii.

O'Keeffe is known for her landscapes, large-scale flower paintings and abstractions. After making New Mexico her home for decades, she died in Santa Fe in 1986.

