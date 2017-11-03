Entertainment

Pistorius case returns as prosecutors seek longer sentence

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 3:16 AM

SOMERSET WEST, South Africa

The Oscar Pistorius case is back in court, with prosecutors seeking a longer prison sentence for the double-amputee athlete after he was found guilty of murder for shooting his girlfriend.

Prosecutors are asking South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal to give them permission to challenge Pistorius' six-year sentence, calling it "shockingly" lenient.

The prosecution wants Pistorius to be sentenced to at least 15 years for killing Reeva Steenkamp. There is no death penalty in South Africa.

This is the second time prosecutors have gone to the court to challenge a decision by trial judge Thokozile Masipa.

In 2015, they successfully appealed against her judgment that Pistorius was not guilty of murder. The court overturned Masipa's verdict of manslaughter and convicted Pistorius of murder.

