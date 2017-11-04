This undated photo provided by the Portland Police Department shows Lou Diamond Phillips. The actor has been charged with DWI in Texas just hours before a scheduled appearance in Corpus Christi. Police in nearby Portland arrested Phillips early Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Jail records show bond wasn't immediately set for Phillips, who starred in "La Bamba."
Entertainment

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips charged with DWI in Texas

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 1:31 AM

PORTLAND, Texas

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips faces a driving while intoxicated charge in Texas for an incident that happened just hours before he appeared at a speaking engagement in Corpus Christi.

Police in Portland, Texas, arrested Phillips around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Jail records show the "La Bamba" star was freed after posting bail, which had been set at $2,500.

Police Chief Mark Cory says an officer was conducting an unrelated traffic stop when the 55-year-old Phillips drove up and asked for directions. The officer suspected Phillips had been drinking.

Cory says Phillips' blood alcohol level was .20 percent — more than twice the legal limit for driving.

Cory says Phillips, who listed a California address, was cooperative.

Jail records listed no attorney for Phillips, a 1980 graduate of Corpus Christi's Flour Bluff High School.

