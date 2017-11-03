FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2015 file photo, Laurence Fishburne, left, and Gina Torres attend the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center Hall of States in Washington. Court records in Los Angeles show that Fishburne filed for divorce from his wife of 15 years, Torres, on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, and is seeking joint custody of their 10-year-old daughter.
Entertainment

Laurence Fishburne files for divorce after 15-year marriage

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 9:05 PM

LOS ANGELES

Court records show Laurence Fishburne has filed for divorce from his wife of 15 years.

Fishburne cited irreconcilable differences in Thursday's filing as the reason for his breakup with Gina Torres. The pair has a 10-year-old daughter together, and Fishburne is seeking joint custody.

The petition, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, states Fishburne and Torres have reached an agreement on how to distribute their assets.

The former couple married in September 2002 and Fishburne states they separated in October 2016.

Fishburne stars in "Last Flag Flying," which was released Friday.

The divorce was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.

