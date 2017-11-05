FILE - This Nov. 2, 2016 file photo shows Elton John at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 15th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit in New York. The 70-year-old singer will be awarded the Harvard Foundation's Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award, for his philanthropic efforts to fight HIV and AIDS, on Monday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2017, at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.
FILE - This Nov. 2, 2016 file photo shows Elton John at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 15th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit in New York. The 70-year-old singer will be awarded the Harvard Foundation's Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award, for his philanthropic efforts to fight HIV and AIDS, on Monday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2017, at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Photo by Greg Allen
FILE - This Nov. 2, 2016 file photo shows Elton John at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 15th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit in New York. The 70-year-old singer will be awarded the Harvard Foundation's Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award, for his philanthropic efforts to fight HIV and AIDS, on Monday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2017, at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Photo by Greg Allen

Entertainment

Harvard honoring Elton John for efforts to fight HIV, AIDS

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 11:20 PM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Elton John is being honored at Harvard University for his philanthropic efforts to fight HIV and AIDS.

The 70-year-old singer will be awarded the Harvard Foundation's Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award in a ceremony Monday afternoon. Previous winners include former South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu and former Secretaries General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon, Kofi Annan, Boutros Boutros-Ghali and Javier Perez de Cuellar.

John, who runs an AIDS foundation, calls the award "both gratifying and tremendously humbling."

He says he remains committed to "sustain and grow the progress we've made to eradicate stigma and end the spread of HIV/AIDS, once and for all."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

    In the art of filmmaking, it’s the smallest details that bring a world to life. Only when every detail is just right can the audience be truly immersed. Rolex is proud to recognize the art and craft of filmmaking, and to have played a part in some of cinema’s most iconic moments.

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema 1:01

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema
Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show 1:32

Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show
Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television 0:43

Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

View More Video