Actor Ben Affleck poses for photographers at a photo call to promote the film 'Justice League', in London, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Actor Ben Affleck poses for photographers at a photo call to promote the film 'Justice League', in London, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Photo by Vianney Le Caer
Actor Ben Affleck poses for photographers at a photo call to promote the film 'Justice League', in London, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Photo by Vianney Le Caer

Entertainment

Ben Affleck says he wants to be 'part of the solution'

Associated Press

November 06, 2017 2:29 AM

LONDON

Ben Affleck says the storm of sexual harassment allegations engulfing Hollywood has led him to examine his own behavior.

In an interview Sunday with The Associated Press for the superhero film "Justice League," Affleck said he's "looking at my own behavior ad addressing that and making sure I'm part of the solution."

After condemning Harvey Weinstein's actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct. He apologized for groping the actress Hilarie Burton on camera in 2003 when she was a host on MTV's "Total Request Live." Another video from 2004 showed Affleck pulling Montreal TV host Anne-Marie Losique onto his lap.

Speaking Sunday, Affleck said two things need to happen, that "more women need to be pushed to power" and that sexual harassment has to also be "a men's issue" where guys call out inappropriate behavior.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

    In the art of filmmaking, it’s the smallest details that bring a world to life. Only when every detail is just right can the audience be truly immersed. Rolex is proud to recognize the art and craft of filmmaking, and to have played a part in some of cinema’s most iconic moments.

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema 1:01

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema
Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show 1:32

Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show
Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television 0:43

Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

View More Video