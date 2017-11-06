FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2011, file photo, Luke Harding, the Guardian's Moscow-based correspondent, speaks during his interview to Echo Moskvy
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2011, file photo, Luke Harding, the Guardian's Moscow-based correspondent, speaks during his interview to Echo Moskvy Echo of Moscow) radio station in Moscow, Russia. Harding, who has reported on the so-called “Steele Dossier” compiled on Donald Trump, has a book coming out Nov. 16, 2017. Vintage Books told The Associated Press on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, that Harding’s “Collusion: Meetings, Dirty Money, and How Russia Helped Donald Trump Win” will be a detailed narrative on Trump’s connections with the Russians.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2011, file photo, Luke Harding, the Guardian's Moscow-based correspondent, speaks during his interview to Echo Moskvy Echo of Moscow) radio station in Moscow, Russia. Harding, who has reported on the so-called “Steele Dossier” compiled on Donald Trump, has a book coming out Nov. 16, 2017. Vintage Books told The Associated Press on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, that Harding’s “Collusion: Meetings, Dirty Money, and How Russia Helped Donald Trump Win” will be a detailed narrative on Trump’s connections with the Russians.

Entertainment

Guardian journalist has book coming on Trump and Russia

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 7:12 AM

NEW YORK

A journalist who has reported on the so-called "Steele Dossier" compiled on Donald Trump has a book coming out Nov. 16.

Vintage Books told The Associated Press on Monday that Luke Harding's "Collusion: Meetings, Dirty Money, and How Russia Helped Donald Trump Win" will be a detailed narrative on Trump's connections with the Russians.

Harding is a foreign correspondent for The Guardian. He met last year with former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, whose dossier on Trump contains explosive allegations about the president and Russia. The book also investigates such Trump aides and family members as Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager who was indicted last week for money laundering and other charges.

Harding said in a statement that the Trump-Russia story is one of "follow the money," a phrase dating back to the Watergate scandals.

"The key to the Trump-Russia story is being able to follow the money, see what deals were made when and by whom, and what relationships were being cultivated and why," he said.

According to Vintage, a Penguin Random House imprint, "Harding identifies companies, real-estate transactions, offshore banks, international banks, computer hacking, secret meetings, dead spies, a multimillion-dollar trail of money with circumspect payouts and a surfeit of evidence that led to the most shocking election in American history."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

    In the art of filmmaking, it’s the smallest details that bring a world to life. Only when every detail is just right can the audience be truly immersed. Rolex is proud to recognize the art and craft of filmmaking, and to have played a part in some of cinema’s most iconic moments.

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema 1:01

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema
Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show 1:32

Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show
Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television 0:43

Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

View More Video