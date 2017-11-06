Guardian journalist has book coming on Trump and Russia

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2011, file photo, Luke Harding, the Guardian's Moscow-based correspondent, speaks during his interview to Echo Moskvy

Echo of Moscow) radio station in Moscow, Russia. Harding, who has reported on the so-called “Steele Dossier” compiled on Donald Trump, has a book coming out Nov. 16, 2017. Vintage Books told The Associated Press on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, that Harding’s “Collusion: Meetings, Dirty Money, and How Russia Helped Donald Trump Win” will be a detailed narrative on Trump’s connections with the Russians.