U.S. first lady Melania Trump is greeted by South Korean middle school students as Choi Min-ho, a member of South Korean boy band Shinee, top right, watches during "Girls Play 2!" Initiative, an Olympic public diplomacy outreach campaign, at the U.S. Ambassador's Residence in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.
U.S. first lady Melania Trump is greeted by South Korean middle school students as Choi Min-ho, a member of South Korean boy band Shinee, top right, watches during "Girls Play 2!" Initiative, an Olympic public diplomacy outreach campaign, at the U.S. Ambassador's Residence in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Ahn Young-joon. Pool AP Photo
U.S. first lady Melania Trump is greeted by South Korean middle school students as Choi Min-ho, a member of South Korean boy band Shinee, top right, watches during "Girls Play 2!" Initiative, an Olympic public diplomacy outreach campaign, at the U.S. Ambassador's Residence in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Ahn Young-joon. Pool AP Photo

Entertainment

Video of US first lady, teens and K-pop star goes viral

Associated Press

November 07, 2017 5:36 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

A video of first lady Melania Trump smiling at South Korean girls who had burst into screaming when they saw a member of a K-pop boy band was shared widely on social media on Tuesday.

The video showed Trump at ease with South Korean teenagers in school uniforms at an event where the first lady gave a speech on the importance of giving girls equal access to sports.

When the girls noticed Choi Min-ho, a member of Shinee, standing next to Trump on a surprise visit, they started to scream and clap, while the first lady watched them with a wide smile.

South Korean Twitter users praised the first lady's interaction with the girls and the K-pop star, especially her long-lasting smile.

"She smiles a lot, speaks well and is so kind to the teenagers," said one Twitter user.

"I saw her smiling like that for the first time," another said.

The event at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Seoul, dubbed "Girls Play 2!" took place while President Donald Trump attended a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in during his two-day visit to South Korea.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

    In the art of filmmaking, it’s the smallest details that bring a world to life. Only when every detail is just right can the audience be truly immersed. Rolex is proud to recognize the art and craft of filmmaking, and to have played a part in some of cinema’s most iconic moments.

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema 1:01

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema
Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show 1:32

Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show
Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television 0:43

Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

View More Video