Entertainment

NJ politician who posted Confederate flag picture re-elected

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 4:11 AM

FRANKLIN, N.J.

A New Jersey lawmaker who was heavily criticized for sharing a picture of himself standing by a Confederate flag has won re-election.

Republican Assemblyman Parker Space and Hal Wirths won two Assembly seats in the state's 24th District. Space and Wirths defeated Democrats Kate Matteson and Gina Trish along with two Green Party candidates.

Space came under heavy criticism when he and his wife posed in front of a Confederate flag at a Hank Williams Jr. concert in August. Space captioned the Facebook post, "Tailgating waiting for Hank. Hope no one is offended! LOL."

Matteson and Trish called Space's behavior "disrespectful to the thousands of constituents he represents." Then-candidate Phil Murphy denounced the flag as a symbol of hatred.

Space will begin his third term in January.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

    In the art of filmmaking, it’s the smallest details that bring a world to life. Only when every detail is just right can the audience be truly immersed. Rolex is proud to recognize the art and craft of filmmaking, and to have played a part in some of cinema’s most iconic moments.

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema 1:01

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema
Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show 1:32

Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show
Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television 0:43

Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

View More Video