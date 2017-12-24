Palm Beach County court records show 52-year-old Luann de Lesseps was booked into jail Sunday on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat.
Entertainment

'Real Housewives of New York City' star arrested in Florida

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 10:05 AM

PALM BEACH, Fla.

A star of the reality television series "The Real Housewives of New York City" has been arrested in Florida.

Palm Beach County court records show 52-year-old Luann de Lesseps was booked into jail Sunday on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat.

The Palm Bach Post reported Judge Ted Booras ordered de Lesseps released without bond.

The circumstances of de Lesseps' arrest late Saturday in Palm Beach were not immediately available in court records. Messages left Sunday morning for a Palm Beach Police spokesman were not immediately returned.

The newspaper reported that a prosecutor said de Lesseps slammed a door and kicked at least one police officer, and she made threatening comments before she was arrested.

