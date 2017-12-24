Obituary project makes homicide victims more than just stats

In this Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 photo, Trina Singleton poses for a photograph in Collingdale, Pa., with a photograph of her eldest son Darryl who was murdered. The Philadelphia Obituary Project, a new website, is working to show that homicide victims in Philadelphia are more than statistics. Trina Singleton said sharing Darryl's life story with the obituary project has helped the family move forward, “so his life isn’t summed up by some gunshots.” Matt Rourke AP Photo