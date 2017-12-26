Entertainment

Longtime local television news anchor in Buffalo dies at 87

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 10:33 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BUFFALO, N.Y.

A longtime local television news anchor in Buffalo, New York, known for his "rapid-fire delivery and famous alliteration" has died. Irv Weinstein was 87.

WKBW-TV, where Weinstein had worked for 34 years, says he died Tuesday in Costa Mesa, California, after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's disease, also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

The television station says Weinstein was hired by WKBW-Radio as a newscaster and news director in 1958. Six years later, he became an anchor and news director at WKBW-TV. He retired on Dec. 31, 1998, a day that was proclaimed "Irv Weinstein Day" in Erie County.

Weinstein was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1998, and the New York State Broadcasters Association in 2006.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He moved to California after his retirement.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

    In the art of filmmaking, it’s the smallest details that bring a world to life. Only when every detail is just right can the audience be truly immersed. Rolex is proud to recognize the art and craft of filmmaking, and to have played a part in some of cinema’s most iconic moments.

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema 1:01

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema
Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show 1:32

Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show
Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television 0:43

Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

View More Video